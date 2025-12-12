Quebec Proposes Changes To Secondary Market Sales, Including A Price Cap

QUEBEC CITY, Quebec (CelebrityAccess) — Quebec is moving to tighten rules governing the ticket resale market, targeting so-called scalping through an update to the province’s consumer protection framework.

The proposed legislation, introduced by Minister of Justice Simon Jolin-Barrette, would revise several sections of Quebec’s consumer protection rules as they apply to ticket resale platforms. The changes include new disclosure requirements and a cap on resale prices unless the ticket seller receives prior authorization from the event’s producer.

“It’s not normal to have to pay seven times the original ticket price to see a show. And yet, these situations happen regularly,” Jolin-Barrette said. “We have a duty to act both for citizens who feel cheated and to protect Quebec’s cultural economy. Neither the Quebec entertainment industry nor Quebec artists see a penny of the profits made by resellers. Families already make a lot of effort to manage their budgets, and every dollar counts. We want to ensure that when they spend, they can do so wisely and get value for their money.”

The bill has been tabled and will now be reviewed by a parliamentary committee before moving to the full National Assembly for consideration.

A detailed summary of the proposed changes to Quebec’s Consumer Protection Act:

Section 236.0.1: Platform Disclosure Requirements

Resale Disclosure: Any digital platform dedicated to ticket reselling must prominently and clearly inform the consumer, upon access, that it is a resale platform and that tickets may be available at a lower price from the event producer’s authorized vendor.

Mixed Inventory: If a platform offers both original sales and resales, consumers must be simultaneously and similarly informed that certain tickets available are being resold.

Section 236.1: Reseller Transaction Requirements

No person may resell a ticket without first explicitly providing the consumer with the following key information:

Vendor Identity & Price: The identity and announced price of the authorized event vendor, including the possibility of tickets being available from them.

Resale Confirmation: A clear statement that the ticket is being resold.

Ticket Details: The seat/place details and the name of the ticket’s last owner (Note: This point raises concerns about personal information protection).

Price Cap: The resale price cannot exceed the authorized vendor’s announced price unless the producer’s consent is obtained, the resale complies with the producer’s agreement, and the producer’s agreed-upon maximum resale price is disclosed to the consumer.

Reminder: The CPA defines “ticket” broadly as any document granting admission to a show, sporting event, cultural event, exhibition, or other entertainment.

Sections 236.2.1, 236.2.2, 236.5, & 236.6: Miscellaneous Obligations

These sections cover: