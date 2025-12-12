The Eagles, Stevie Nicks And Lainey Wilson Lead The Lineup For The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — The Eagles, Stevie Nicks, Kings of Leon, Rod Stewart, and Lainey Wilson are among the artists set to headline the 2026 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The festival, which also features Jon Batiste, Tyler Childers, Nas, St. Vincent, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Trombone Shorty, Mavis Staples, The Black Keys, Teddy Swims, Widespread Panic, and T-Pain, among others, is scheduled to return to the New Orleans Fair Grounds from April 23 through May 3, 2026.

For 2026, the festival’s Cultural Exchange Pavilion will focus on the music and culture of Jamaica, with performers such as Ziggy and Stephen Marley, Sean Paul, and Jesse Royal among those confirmed for the pavilion.

Four-day passes go on sale December 12, while single-day passes will be offered at a later date. As in past years, the festival will offer discounted tickets for Louisiana residents, ensuring the event remains accessible to New Orleans music fans.

More information is available at the festival’s website: nojazzfest.com.