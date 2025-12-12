TikTok Names KATSEYE Global Artist Of The Year, Highlights Music Trends For 2025

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — TikTok, the short-form social sharing platform, has revealed the most popular artists, songs, trends, and musical moments that shaped 2025, naming KATSEYE as its Global Artist of the Year.

For 2025, Los Angeles-based girl group KATSEYE, which has 15 million followers on TikTok, earned the Global Artist of the Year title. A global act with members from the U.S., South Korea, Switzerland, and the Philippines, KATSEYE generated more than 30 billion views and 12 million creations using their music on TikTok this year.

Their viral hit “Gnarly” drove 2.4 million creations, 13.5 billion views, and secured the group’s first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Another track, “Gabriela,” went viral with 2.8 million creations and 9.9 billion views.

TikTok’s Top Global Song of 2025 was “Pretty Little Baby” by Connie Francis. The classic track, originally released in 1962, saw a remarkable renaissance on TikTok, becoming the year’s most viral global song. Fans created over 28.4 million videos using the track, generating more than 68.6 billion views.

Taylor Swift was named Global Most-Saved Artist, boosted by her chart-topping album The Life of a Showgirl. TikTok’s Global Most-Saved Track was “back to friends” by sombr, which fueled 7.7 million creations and surpassed 1.1 billion streams on Spotify.

Tate McRae’s So Close To What was named TikTok’s Global Most-Saved Album of 2025, helping the artist amass over 13.5 million followers on TikTok and 54 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

“Anxiety” by Doechii was named TikTok’s Music Trend of 2025. The track, which samples Gotye’s Somebody That I Used to Know, was originally uploaded as a demo in 2019 but discovered by the TikTok community in 2025. Following calls for an official release, Doechii re-recorded and released it in March, sparking a global dance trend. Since its release, Anxiety has generated 10.4 million creations, 51.6 billion video views, and reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ejae, a New York-based songwriter, singer, and artist, was named TikTok’s Songwriter of the Year. She provided the singing voice of Rumi, the leader of HUNTR/X, the girl group featured in the hit movie KPop Demon Hunters, and co-wrote many songs on the soundtrack.

“TikTok has become the industry’s most powerful engine for music discovery, the place where beloved classics find a second life and new voices break through—particularly women, who dominated music on TikTok in 2025,” said Tracy Gardner, Global Head of Music Business Development at TikTok. “KATSEYE became the biggest artist of the year, Connie Francis’ ‘Pretty Little Baby’ reached a new generation, Ejae shone a light on female songwriters, and Doechii went stratospheric—all thanks to the TikTok community and the power of music discovery on the platform. TikTok connects global audiences to the artists and music they love, and that ability to spark fandom across genres is what continues to set us apart.”