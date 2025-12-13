Creed and Limp Bizkit to Headline 3rd Annual Summer Of ’99 And Beyond Festival In Illinois

TINLEY PARK, IL (CelebrityAccess) — Rock icons Creed and Limp Bizkit have been announced as the headliners for the 3rd annual Summer of ’99 and Beyond Festival, returning to Illinois next summer.

The festival, set for July 18 and 19 at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, will also feature performances from Cypress Hill, Sevendust, Kittie, Puddle of Mudd, The Pretty Wild, Magnolia Park, Mammoth, Candlebox, The Verve Pipe, and more.

Now in its third year following two previous sell-outs, the festival will offer fan experiences, exclusive merchandise, and more. VIP options, designed for attendees seeking premium experiences, include access to an exclusive lounge with private bars serving signature cocktails, a dedicated merch stand, a commemorative laminate, charging stations, and a 360° photo booth.

VIP guests will also enjoy Red Carpet Entry with a photo opportunity and a concierge text service to answer questions throughout the weekend.

Two-day tickets will be available starting with the Artist Presale on Tuesday, December 16, followed by the general onsale on Friday, December 19.