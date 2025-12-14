BigXthaPlug Signs A Publishing Deal With Sony Music Publishing

(L-R) Jon Platt, Chairman & CEO, Sony Music Publishing, Ari Gelaw, VP, Creative, Sony Music Publishing and BigXthaPlug at the 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for BMI)

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing has announced the signing of a global publishing deal with rising multi-platinum artist Xavier Landum, better known to fans as BigXthaPlug.

Landum has built a strong reputation across rap, hip-hop, and country, with breakout releases including Amar (2023) and Take Care (2024), as well as several multi-platinum singles. His catalog includes “Texas” (2× platinum), “Mmhmm” (3× platinum), “Levels” (2× platinum), and “The Largest” (platinum).

He most recently released the single “Cold,” featuring Post Malone, alongside a deluxe edition of I Hope You’re Happy on November 21.

“Sony Music Publishing gets my vision and believes in my music, and I’m excited to be working with them,” BigXthaPlug said. “I look forward to all the great music that’s ahead.”

“BigXthaPlug is a generational talent whose voice resonates on such a deep level,” added Ari Gelaw, Vice President, Creative A&R at Sony Music Publishing. “His ability to speak truth through his music is inspiring. It’s an honor to be partnering with him and his team, and we look forward to championing his success into the future.”