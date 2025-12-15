Alain Lanceron Named Chairman Emeritus of Warner Classics & Erato

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the appointment of veteran music executive Alain Lanceron as Chairman Emeritus of Warner Classics & Erato, effective January 1, 2026.\

A respected leader, Lanceron EMI Classics and Warner Classics for more than five decades, overseeing the classical division of Warner Music Group (WMG) for the last 12 years.

Additionally, WMG announced that David Bither, President of WMG’s Nonesuch Records label, will expand his role to include oversight of Warner Classics & Erato. Additionally, label executive Markus Petersen has been promoted to the new role of Executive Vice President & General Manager, Warner Classics.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to lead Warner Classics and Erato for the past eleven years. Working with so many brilliant and talented artists to both revitalize and premiere some of the greatest music ever created has been a dream come true. While I am stepping back from the day-to-day management to pursue other interests, I look forward to working closely with David, Markus, our great artists and wonderful team on the label’s strategic future,” Lanceron said.

“Alain has made outstanding contributions to the vitality of not only Warner Classics but the broader classical universe, and I know I will be drawing on his insight and support in his new role. I’d also like to congratulate Markus on his new post. We live in an era where classical composers and performers take inspiration from a wide range of musical influences. We look forward to bringing music both contemporary and historic to global audiences as we expand upon the rich history of Warner Classics,” David Bither added.