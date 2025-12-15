Edward “Q” Brickell Named Head of Legal Affairs At broke records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — broke records, the independent label founded by Andre Benz and Brandon De Oliveira under the Create Music Group banner, announced the appointment of Edward “Q” Brickell as head of legal affairs.

A longtime music attorney with more than 15 years of experience across multiple facets of the industry, Brickell began his career in the festival industry, helping to pioneer sober support spaces at major events.

He also did stints at prominent companies such as Red Light Management and Cinder, where he collaborated with artists suich as William Black, Gammer, and Illenium.

“It means a great deal to join broke records and the Create Music Group family,” commented Q. “I’ve admired Andre for nearly a decade, and from the moment I stepped into this role it felt like the right place to be. My mission is to make legal a true service that functions for our artists, because transparent agreements that support their long-term success is paramount. If we can build systems that meet the pace of today’s music industry, we give artists more freedom to create and thrive. That way, everybody wins.”

“Edward Q Brickell is an incredible addition to our team,” said Andre Benz, Co-Founder and CEO of broke. “The culture of the company is centered around creative thinking, efficiency, urgency, and servicing our roster day in and out. Edward represents this at the highest level and we’re thrilled to have him take this approach leading our legal department now.”