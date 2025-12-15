Failed Sale Forces Multiple High Plains Radio Network Stations in Arkansas, Texas Off-Air Indefinitely

PLAINVIEW, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Multiple radio outlets in Arkansas and Texas will go silent for the foreseeable future after a planned bankruptcy sale by the stations owner, High Plains Radio Network, failed to close.

According to Radio Insight, a majority of High Plains Radio Network’s stations have filed plans to indefinitely cease broadcasting after a deal to sell the radio chain to E Radio Network did not complete, despite approval of the buyer by the bankruptcy court and the FCC.

The bankruptcy was triggered by a dispute over the lease of a broadcast tower with Vertical Bridge, according to Radio Insight.

Affected stations include Classic Hits “EZ Rock” on 690 KAFN in Benton, KCMC-FM, KDAV, KDEL-FM, KJOK, KKNM, KLVQ, KREW, KRZP, KVRC, KVWC, KWPS-FM, KYXK, KZYP, and KZZN.

A technical consultant for the radio chain told the FCC that the stations will remain silent until a new buyer for the chain can be approved by the US Bankruptcy Court, and the FCC.