HYBE Expands Global Footprint With Major African Music Management Partnership

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — HYBE announced plans for a major expansion into the African music market through a new management partnership with noted music executives Brandon Hixon and Colin Gayle.

Under the terms of the partnership, Gayle, Hixon, and HYBE will launch a global management venture focused on creating international opportunities for rising and established African artists.

At launch, the venture’s first client is South African singer and songwriter Tyla, who has risen to fame as the “Queen of Popiano” on the strength of successful singles such as “Water” and “Push 2 Start.”

“We are thrilled to partner with cultural architects like Brandon Hixon and Colin Gayle, whose vision is essential to driving the powerful momentum of African artistry onto the global stage,” said Jason Jaesang Lee, CEO of HYBE Americas. “This partnership represents a pivotal moment in HYBE’s global expansion strategy. By combining their expertise with our global network and resources, we will establish a strategic, sustainable bridge designed to amplify authentic African voices and artistry to fans across the world.”

“Our work has always been about connecting great artists with the world in the right way,” said Brandon Hixon. “HYBE brings a global perspective that complements how Colin and I build. Together, we can help artists move freely and tell their stories on the biggest stages.”

“We’re entering a moment where African artists have unlimited potential,” said Colin Gayle. “With HYBE’s collaborative support, we can help them expand their reach while staying true to the roots that make this music extraordinary.”