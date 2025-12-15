Live Nation To Operate Bangkok’s Impact Arena

BANGKOK, Thailand (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced it will assume operation of Bangkok’s Impact Arena, with plans for upgrades at the facility.

In partnership with founding developer Bangkok Land, Live Nation plans to implement modern production infrastructure and upgraded hospitality features at the venue, cementing its status as a major touring destination in the region.

Planned upgrades include improved food and beverage options, premium seating experiences, improved wayfinding, ticketing, and concession, as well as updated exterior lighting and backstage amenities.

Programming that has already been confirmed for Impact Arena in 2026 includes Disney On Ice, (G)I-DLE’s 2026 World Tour, and Bowkylion.

“Bangkok is one of Asia’s most exciting cultural hubs, and Impact Arena has played a pivotal role in its live entertainment story,” stated Stephanie Bax, President, Venue Development for Live Nation Asia. “Together with Bangkok Land, we’re breathing new life into this landmark venue and investing in the future of live music in Thailand, ensuring Impact Arena remains the must-play destination for both emerging local talent and global touring artists.”