New Zealand’s Splore Festival to End After 2026 Edition

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of New Zealand’s Splore Festival have announced that 2026 will be the final edition of the long-running event.

“After 20 years at Tāpapakanga, this is the one. Splore has been more than a festival. It’s been a living, breathing playground for self-expression, where music, art, and nature collide to create moments of pure freedom and connection. A place that invites you to show up exactly as you are, dance barefoot, discover new sounds, and find kinship among like-minded souls. As this chapter comes to a close, the spirit of Splore lives on in every shared sunrise, every painted body, and every beat that brought us together. So for all Splorers out there, let’s make Splore 2026 a beautiful farewell celebration party on the beach.”

The festival, which takes place annually at Auckland’s Tāpapakanga Regional Park at Orere Point, features a mix of music, art, and wellness offerings with a focus on environmentalism and family-friendly entertainment. For what appears to be the festival’s final lineup, the event includes scheduled performances from Ryskopop, Sister Nancy, Miss Kaninna, Parson James, Illustrious Blacks, General Levy, C.Frim, Franca, and Nightmares on Wax, among others.

The fest’s longtime owner, John Minty, told The Music Network that the event has faced obstacles in recent years, including low ticket sales and an increasingly challenging festival environment.

“I have been involved with Splore at Tāpapakanga for 20 years and I feel now is the time to move on,” Minty told The Music Network. “I am incredibly proud of all that the festival has achieved and the devoted crew and Splorers who have created such magic and community over that period.

“However, it’s becoming more difficult to sustain a festival of Splore’s quality and depth, so rather than diluting it, I’d rather it finish with a bang,” he added.