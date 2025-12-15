Werchter Parklife Organizers Reveal The Full Lineup For The Inaugural Edition Of The Festival

WERCHTER, Belgium (CelebrityAccess) – The lineup for the very first edition of Werchter Parklife is complete. The one-day festival, taking place on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the Festivalpark in Werchter, Belgium, features a lineup led by headliner Linkin Park.

The lineup of rock, metal, rap and EDM also features hip-hop duo Clipse, the trio Against The Current, and Phantogram, who join the previously announced Papa Roach and Zwangere Guy.

“We’re thrilled to present this eclectic lineup for our inaugural year,” a festival spokesperson said. “From Linkin Park’s anthemic rock to the return of hip-hop legends Clipse, this event will be a full-spectrum celebration of powerful music.”

Passes for the festival start at 131 euros (including service fees, mobility, and eco contributions) but it is important to note that the Belgian government has announced a VAT increase on festival and concert tickets, from 6% to 12%. Details on implementation and timing are still pending, but price adjustments may follow.