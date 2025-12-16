Bandsintown’s High Notes Reveals The Artists, Genres & Cities That Led Live Music In 2025

(Hypebot) — Bandsintown’s 2025 High Notes recap is here. Learn which artists, stages, and cities made this year count! Plus, dive into your own personalized recap to discover what powered you through 2025.

Bandsintown today released its 2025 High Notes, a comprehensive look at the artists, venues, festivals, and trends that shaped live music this year. From record-breaking fan engagement to breakout genres and landmark independent venues, the report highlights the moments, artists, and experiences that made 2025’s live music landscape unforgettable.

Now onto the full 2025 High Notes recap. Here are some of the highlights, and if you’re curious to read the full report, you can find that HERE.

Top Artists in 2025

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish led in fan follows while fast-rising acts like sombr, Lola Young, and JENNIE exploded in growth. 5-time Grammy winner, Robert Glasper logged 149 performances to become the year’s road warrior, while shows like System of a Down in São Paulo and Zayn in Mexico City saw the highest ticket demand. Here are some of the artists who led the pack:

Top 10 Fastest Growing Artists

sombr Lola Young Jennie Doechii Ella Langley Alex Warren Olivia Dean Tyla BigXthaPlug Forrest Frank

Top 10 Events With the Most Clicks to Buy Tickets

System of a Down – 5/10 – Allianz Parque – Sao Paulo, Brazil Zayn – 3/27 – Palacio de los Deportes – Mexico City, Mexico Chris Brown – 4/19 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, US YoungBoy Never Broke Again – 9/2, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX Oasis – 7/11, Heaton Park, Manchester, UK Sleep Token – 10/11 – Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA Shakira – 2/26 – Estadio Nemésio Camacho El Campín – Bogotá, Colombia Zach Top – 2/28 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN Damiano David – 9/11 – COS Torwar – Warsaw, Poland Metallica – 5/1 – Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN

Top 10 Artists With the Most Shows

Robert Glasper – 149 shows American Aquarium – 135 shows Claptone – 127 shows Black Coffee – 124 shows Stick To Your Guns – 122 shows Alexandra Kay – 120 shows Air Supply – 119 shows Zach Top – 118 shows Everclear – 117 shows Steve Aoki – 115 shows

Top 10 Artists With the Most New Followers

Billie Eilish Taylor Swift The Weeknd Eminem Kendrick Lamar Lana Del Rey Coldplay Drake Bruno Mars Rihanna

Top Genres in 2025

Rock held the top spot for fan engagement, with Metal and Alternative close behind. Trap exploded, surging 65% year-over-year to become 2025’s fastest rising genre, driven by the rise of fusion subgenres like phonk, latin trap, and experimental blends with amapiano and jazz that brought new energy to the sound. Shoegaze jumped 37%, reflecting a growing interest in alt and atmospheric sounds.

Top Cities in 2025

New York City and Washington D.C. led global fan growth, with Madrid, London, and São Paulo close behind. For ticket demand, New York, Dallas, and Los Angeles topped US markets. From emerging hotspots to established music capitals, these cities kept the concert calendar full.

Top 10 Global Cities Gaining Fans Fastest

New York City – United States Washington D.C. – United States Madrid – Spain London – United Kingdom São Paulo – Brazil Barcelona – Spain Lagos – Nigeria Brisbane – Australia Concepción – Chile Accra – Ghana

Bandsintown’s Own High Notes

As live music fandom grew globally in 2025, so did its favorite digital platform connecting artists, venues, promoters, and fans. Bandsintown’s global community hit 100 million registered fans — growing by 10 million in 2025. The company partnered with YouTube to bring event listings to billions of fans there as well as to Spotify, Google, Apple, and Shazam. And they began rolling out a new AI assistant in the app to make finding shows easier than ever.

Artists and organizers leveled up too, publishing 1.8 million events this year. The Bandsintown for Artists Marketplace launched, giving artists 30+ integrations with their favorite tools. And thousands of venues, promoters, and festivals turned to Bandsintown Pro to pack their shows with the most passionate fans on the planet.

Fans discovered, artists grew, venues filled—live music won 🎉