Alexa Ray Joel, Rob Thomas, and Tanya Tucker Lead Initial Lineup for Michael Dorf’s “The Music of Billy Joel” Concert At Carnegie Hall

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Michael Dorf Presents has revealed the initial lineup for the 21st annual “Music Of” tribute concert, which for 2026 will celebrate the music of Billy Joel.

Set for New York’s iconic Carnegie Hall on March 12, the concert features a roster of artists including Rob Thomas, Alexa Ray Joel, Pat Monahan (Train), Gavin DeGraw, Marc Roberge, Matt Nathanson, Rufus Wainwright, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Tanya Tucker, The War and Treaty, Joy Oladokun, and Bettye LaVette, with more performers to be announced in the coming weeks.

For the event, the performers will be supported by Billy Joel’s full eight-piece touring band, led by Joel’s longtime musical director and keyboardist David Rosenthal, who will serve as the house band for the show.

Now entering its third decade, Dorf’s “Music Of” series has become one of New York’s most recognized events. In years past, the series has honored legends such as Paul McCartney, Carly Simon, Prince, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Van Morrison, R.E.M., David Byrne, and Patti Smith.

One hundred percent of all net proceeds from The Music of Billy Joel will support organizations including Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), Young Audiences NY, FIXS, Church Street School of Music, Partnership with Children, D’Addario Foundation, Save the Music, Midori & Friends, Grammy in the Schools, The Orchestra Now, and Newport Jazz Kids.

To date, the concert series has raised approximately $100,000 annually, totaling over $2 million for worthy causes over the past two decades.