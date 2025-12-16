Donna Summer Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall of Fame

(L to R): Brooklyn Sudano, daughter of Donna Summer and Bruce Sudano; Bruce Sudano; Amanda Sudano Ramirez, daughter of Donna Summer and Bruce Sudano; and Paul Williams, a SHOF Inductee & Johnny Mercer Award honoree.

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Donna Summer, the music legend and First Lady of Disco, was posthumously inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame during an intimate ceremony at The Butterfly Room at Cecconi’s in Los Angeles on Monday.

The ceremony, led by Academy Award-winning songwriter Paul Williams, was attended by Summer’s husband, Bruce Sudano; their daughters, Brooklyn Sudano and Amanda Sudano Ramirez; Summer’s close friends and immediate family; and members of the SHOF West Coast Events Committee. The event was co-hosted by Mary Jo Mennella, a SHOF board member and Chairman of SHOF’s West Coast committee, and SHOF board member Donna Caseine.

As one of the most distinctive voices of the disco era, Summer wrote many of her biggest hits, including “Love to Love You Baby,” “I Feel Love,” “Bad Girls,” “Dim All the Lights,” “On the Radio,” “She Works Hard for the Money,” “Heaven Knows,” “Spring Affair,” “This Time I Know It’s for Real,” and “Melody of Love (Wanna Be Loved).”

Summer was propelled to international acclaim in the mid-1970s, when her pioneering fusion of R&B, soul, pop, funk, and rock with dance music helped bring the disco sound from nightclubs onto the global pop charts.

“Donna Summer is not only one of the defining voices and performers of the 20th century; she is one of the great songwriters of all time who changed the course of music. She wrote timeless and transcendent songs that continue to captivate our souls and imaginations, inspiring the world to dance and, above all, feel love. I am pleased and honored to posthumously induct Donna Summer into the Songwriters Hall of Fame,” said Williams during the induction ceremony.

