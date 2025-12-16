Eric Wong Promoted To EVP Of Recorded Music At WMG

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Eric Wong has been promoted to the lofty role of Executive Vice President of Recorded Music at Warner Music Group.

In his new role, Wong will take point on key marketing campaigns and lead global A&R, collaborating with WMG’s labels, artists, and their teams. He will also retain his current title of President, East West Records US and President, Warner Music Canada.

Wong will continue to be in WMG’s Gotham offices, reporting directly to label group CEO Robert Kyncl.

“Since joining WMG’s senior management team five years ago, Eric has been a driving force behind our mission to forge closer collaboration across our recorded music labels and territories around the world. His understanding of the international marketplace, combined with his deep marketing and A&R experience along with key relationships across the industry, makes him ideally suited to take on this expanded role as we continue to elevate our talent on the global stage,” Kyncl said.

“I’m excited to continue working closely with our incredible artists and partners. It’s a privilege to collaborate with so many talented people, and I’m looking forward to continuing to find new ways to spark creativity, build meaningful connections, and help bring great music to fans everywhere,” added Robert Kyncl.