Rumor Mill: Stones Won’t Tour In 2026

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Legendary British rock band The Rolling Stones may not tour in 2026, despite the group’s latest studio album reportedly being almost “in the can.”

While no tour for 2026 has been formally announced, Variety’s Jem Aswad reported on Tuesday that the band is unlikely to be on the road next year, as Keith Richards is reportedly unable to commit to months of travel.

The lack of a Stones tour in 2026 would be a notable shift; the band has toured consistently since 2002, taking just seven of the last 23 years off. However, following the conclusion of their 2024 North American stadium tour, the band did not mount a major run of dates in 2025—and if current reports hold, they won’t be back next year either.

As Variety noted, unnamed sources close to the band told the British tabloid The Sun that Richards simply wasn’t up to the rigors of the road for 2026. “The band were looking to tour earlier this year but couldn’t make it work either. It’s hard for their fans, but the Stones will get back onstage when they’re good and ready,” an unnamed spokesperson for the band told the publication.

As for a new album, there has been no official announcement that one is in the works, but its existence has been well-rumored since the band surprised fans with Hackney Diamonds in 2023. In September, Keith Richards’ son, Marlon Richards, told Record Collector that the band has been in the studio working on new material with producer Andrew Watt, who helped the band bring Hackney Diamonds to life.

Marlon told Record Collector that the sessions were “nearly done,” while Watt told Rolling Stone earlier this year that the group had a wealth of material to draw from. “They had amassed, like, 18 years of material. There was so much to go through and choose from initially, and then there were new songs that just came because everyone was rolling and kind of flying,” Watt told the publication.