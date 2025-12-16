Singer-Songwriter Joe Ely, Dead At 78

TAOS, New Mexico (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Joe Ely, known for his contributions to bands such as The Flatlanders and Los Super Seven, died at his home in New Mexico on Monday. He was 78.

A rep for Ely told Rolling Stone that he passed from complications of Lewy body dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and pneumonia. He revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s earlier this year.

A pioneering figure in Texas’s progressive country scene, Ely formed The Flatlanders in the early `70’s with Jimmie Dale Gilmour and Butch Hancock, creating a fusion of folk, rock, and country music.

He went on to an extensive solo career while also collaborating with artists such as Bruce Springsteen, The Clash, Guy Clark, The Chieftans, and Lyle Lovett, among others.

In 1998, Ely was recognized with a Grammy for his work with the Tex-Mex supergroup Los Super Seven, whose self-titled debut won the Grammy for Award for Best Mexican/Mexican American album.

That same year, he rejoined The Flatlanders and continued to perform with the group.

His final album, Love and Freedom, was his 29th solo record, and was released in February.