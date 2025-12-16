Sphere Entertainment Appoints Amazon Veteran Felicia Yue As CTO

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sphere Entertainment Co. today announced the appointment of Felicia Yue as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

In her new role, Ms. Yue will oversee the technological infrastructure of Sphere, including maintenance and upgrades at Sphere Studios. She will also support content generation for the venue’s Exosphere, Atrium, and media plane. Based in Burbank, Ms. Yue will report to Jennifer Koester, Sphere’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

“Technology is at the core of everything we do at Sphere, and Felicia’s experience will be invaluable as we continue to build on our capabilities as an experiential medium,” said Ms. Koester. “Felicia’s track record of developing breakthrough technologies and leading teams that deliver high-impact experiences will ensure Sphere remains at the forefront of what’s possible in immersive entertainment.”

“Throughout my career, I have worked at the intersection of innovation and storytelling, but Sphere presents an opportunity to use technology to push boundaries in a completely unique way,” said Ms. Yue. “I look forward to working across the Sphere team to help advance the technologies that make first-of-its-kind experiences possible, accelerating our momentum and unlocking new possibilities for the future.”

Prior to joining Sphere, Ms. Yue held senior technology roles at Infinite Athlete, a sports technology company, and Amazon Prime Video, where she served as Head of Live Events and Immersive Experiences.

Ms. Yue is a graduate of Binghamton University with a degree in Economics and Finance and holds an MBA from Columbia Business School.