UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell Announces Their Initial 2026 Tour Plans

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell has revealed the initial 2026 dates for the band’s upcoming “Big Love Tour.”

Performances are set to begin at the The Big Show reggae festival in Grenada before Campbell hits the road in North America, starting at the Apopka Amphitheatre in Florida on April 15 and wrapping at Kings Theatre in New York City on May 3.

The tour, which is being booked by Universal Attractions’ Jeff Epstein in North America, follows a successful run of European shows in 2024 and 2025.

Campbell is the original lead vocalist of the band, which is known for hits such as “Red Red Wine,” “Kingston Town,” and “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You,” alongside millions of album sales and billions of streams. However, Campbell parted ways with other members of the group, including his brother Robin Campbell, in 2008 amid creative differences and subsequently launched his own version of the band.

“UB40 is my legacy,” Ali Campbell said. “It’s an absolute joy to travel everywhere and sing these songs to lovely audiences. This is reggae; it brings people together and unifies them. It doesn’t matter if you’re 10 years old or 100 years old, it’s always a happy time. This is what I’ve done for the last 40-plus years of my adult life. I have no intention of ever stopping either.”