Production Futures Announces Return to London’s Roundhouse For First 2026 ‘ON TOUR’ Event

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Production Futures has announced that its first ON TOUR event of 2026 will return to London’s iconic Roundhouse on March 9th.

With free admission, the event is designed to promote employability, transferable skills, and diversity within the sector. It offers free training, networking, and direct access to paid work opportunities for newcomers across the live event and broadcast production industries.

The day will feature a comprehensive slate of programming, including special guest speakers, expert panels, career advice clinics, industry workshops, and hands-on experience with the latest technologies.

The event is open to students from colleges and universities across London and the South-East, as well as young freelancers seeking new opportunities in the entertainment industry. To ensure accessibility, Production Futures also offers group travel bursaries for eligible organizations and educational institutions.

“Following the success of this year’s event at the Roundhouse, we are incredibly excited to return to this fantastic venue,” stated Hannah Eakins, CEO of Production Futures. “Beyond being an iconic performance space, the Roundhouse provides vital opportunities for young people through its dynamic youth program, perfectly aligning with our mission. Their team was brilliant last year, going above and beyond to ensure our ON TOUR event was a huge success.”

Eakins added: “Since 2022, our ON TOUR events have allowed us to work with dozens of industry partners across major UK shows, reaching thousands of newcomers. Our partners—comprising world-leading manufacturers, production companies, and venues—share our vision for a progressive, diverse, and thriving industry. They come together at our events to provide invaluable insights and discuss specific job and training opportunities.”