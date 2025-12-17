BMG Renews And Extends Its Partnership With TikTok

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced it has both renewed and expanded its music publishing partnership with TikTok in a deal that is focused on digital rights and supporting innovation on the short form video sharing platform.

According to BMG, the partnership will raise reporting and attribution standards while improving how publishing rights are managed and promoted.

As part of the deal, BMG will gain increased data on music usage along with improvements on publishing rights are managed and promoted, including the development of new tools.

“BMG truly understands the power of TikTok and the opportunity it creates for songwriters today. They understand the platform, they embrace innovation, and they work with us hand-in-hand to strengthen rights management and unlock meaningful value. This expanded partnership reflects the trust and momentum we’ve built together — and we’re excited to continue driving growth for the songwriters at the heart of music discovery on TikTok,” stated Tracy Gardner, Global Head of Music Business Development, TikTok.

Celine Joshua, EVP, Global Marketing and Streaming, added, “This agreement underscores our focus on building scalable, forward-looking partnerships that elevate the role of songwriting in today’s music economy. We continue to invest in systems and structures that protect rights, ensure attribution, and add value for creators across the digital landscape.”