CelebrityAccess Unveils Winter Sale, With An Unprecedented 25% Off All Annual Subscriptions

CelebrityAccess, the world’s premier resource for entertainment industry professionals, today announced a special promotion just in time for the holidays.

As part of the platform’s first-ever Winter Sale, CelebrityAccess is offering a full 25% discount on all annual memberships. This limited-time offer provides a rare opportunity for industry newcomers and veterans alike to access the world’s most comprehensive entertainment database at an unprecedented value.

Early Renewal and Multi-Year Savings The holiday initiative also rewards long-term commitment by offering tiered discounts for professionals who secure memberships for multiple years. This strategy is designed to help talent agencies and management firms lock in current rates, protecting their budgets against future industry price fluctuations.

Existing members can take advantage of the Early Renewal Program, allowing them to lock in these holiday savings ahead of their current expiration date. Any time purchased during this sale will be added directly to the end of their existing membership term.

For more than twenty years, CelebrityAccess has served as the definitive resource for the touring and live entertainment industries. A subscription provides an all-access pass to:

Comprehensive Data & Analytics: Real-time insights on musicians, comedians, celebrities, athletes, and keynote speakers. Professional Directories: Direct access to verified contact information for global talent agents, personal managers, and venue representatives. Industry Intelligence: Breaking news, box office data, and market analytics essential for tour routing and event planning.

About CelebrityAccess CelebrityAccess is the world’s leading provider of professional entertainment industry information. With a database covering hundreds of thousands of artists, venues, and industry professionals, it provides the essential tools for the successful booking and management of live entertainment worldwide.

To claim the Winter Sale discount, use coupon code 25END25 and visit: https://celebrityaccess.com/enrollment/renew-membership/