Margo Price Signs With Warner Chappell Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music (WCM) Nashville has secured a new global publishing deal with Third Man Records recording artist Margo Price.

Price, a leading voice in the modern country and Americana scenes, is riding high on the success of her latest project, Hard Headed Woman, which earned Grammy nods for Best Traditional Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Love Me Like You Used To” with WCM’s Tyler Childers.

“It’s an honor to become a part of the Warner Chappell family,” Price said. “I’ve been writing songs for decades now, so it feels empowering to be seen not only as an artist and a singer, but as a producer, author, and songwriter. I’m grateful to Carianne Marshall and the entire team at Warner Chappell for recognizing me as a composer and writer. At the core of everything I do, the writing has always come first, and I can’t wait for all that’s ahead.”

“Margo has carved out a powerful place in music with songs that cut straight to the truth,” added Carianne Marshall, Co-Chair & COO of Warner Chappell Music. “She’s fearless in her writing, constantly pushing boundaries while staying rooted in the storytelling tradition that defines country and Americana. Our team has been fans of her work for a long time, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to Warner Chappell. This partnership is a true collaboration across our Nashville and Los Angeles teams—especially Christina [Wiltshire] and Greg [Sowders]—as we support Margo in continuing to shape the sound of her generation.”

Over the last decade, Price has toured alongside icons such as Chris Stapleton and Willie Nelson. She recently hit the road for her headlining Wild At Heart tour, with upcoming stops scheduled in major markets including Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, and Nashville.