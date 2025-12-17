NITO Calls On Congress To Support The American Music Fairness Act In Support Of Radio Royalties

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Talent Organization (NITO), representing over 60 leading independent management and talent agencies, has issued a formal letter to the U.S. Senate urging the immediate passage of the American Music Fairness Act (AMFA).

The bipartisan legislation seeks to close a decades-old loophole that allows terrestrial AM/FM radio broadcasters to avoid paying performers. Currently, the U.S. is the only democratic nation where artists are not compensated for broadcast airplay, placing American creators in the same category as North Korea and Iran.

While streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music pay royalties to both songwriters and performers, broadcast radio only pays songwriters. This disparity costs American artists an estimated $500 million annually in lost foreign royalties, as many countries withhold payments to U.S. artists because the U.S. does not reciprocate.

“To say this legislation is long overdue is an understatement,” said Nathaniel Marro, Executive Director of NITO. “We must pursue every avenue that reduces the burden of constant touring. Passing AMFA would create a pathway for musicians to achieve stable, middle-class careers.”

Key Highlights of the AMFA:

Fair Compensation: Requires large corporate radio conglomerates to pay performers for the use of their recordings.

Small Station Protections: Includes a “small station” carve-out, allowing community, college, and non-commercial stations to play unlimited music for as little as $1.37 per day ($500/year).

Economic Stability: Provides predictable, commissionable income for artists and independent businesses, helping offset rising touring costs and declining physical sales.

NITO’s letter follows a landmark Senate hearing featuring testimony from Gene Simmons (KISS) and Michael Huppe (SoundExchange) and the proposed legislation appears to have broad support with the American public. According to polling conducted by the musicFIRST Coalition earlier this year, 73% of Americans believe it is unfair that artists are not paid for radio airplay.