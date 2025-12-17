Sweet Relief Announces 2026 Benefit Concert Honoring Taj Mahal With Van Morrison, Stevie Van Zandt, And More

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Sweet Relief Musicians Fund has announced details for its 2026 annual benefit concert, which will pay tribute to the legacy of legendary blues musician Taj Mahal.

Set for February 21st at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco, the concert will feature performances by Van Morrison, Stevie Van Zandt, George Thorogood, Mike Campbell, Patty Griffin, Jim Lauderdale, Will Hoge, Joe Henry, Ruby Amanfu, and Bobby Rush, along with Taj Mahal himself. Additional surprise guests will be announced in the coming weeks.“I’m thrilled to be honored by Sweet Relief and to celebrate with good feeling music,” shared Taj Mahal. “Thank you, Sweet Relief, for all that you do and for bringing us all together.”

“What an incredible way to celebrate 32 years of Sweet Relief—by honoring the legendary Taj Mahal! This celebration is long overdue for such an acclaimed artist,” added Aric Steinberg, Executive Director of Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. “We are so grateful he is allowing us to bring these amazing performers together to bring the house down on February 21st. This will be a special show and a critical fundraiser for our music community, providing emergency financial assistance for physical and mental health care.”

The concert is part of an ongoing series of benefit shows presented by Sweet Relief. It follows the success of last year’s event, which featured Joan Baez alongside Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, Joe Henry, Lucinda Williams, Margo Price, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, Rosanne Cash, Taj Mahal, and Tom Morello.

Proceeds from the concert support Sweet Relief’s mission to provide vital services and financial assistance to career musicians and music industry professionals in times of need. Grants are earmarked for medical and essential living expenses, including insurance premiums, prescriptions, medical treatments, housing, food, and utilities.