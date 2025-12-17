The CMA Announces Donna Duncan As A Recipient Of The 2025 Media Achievement Award

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association announced that veteran talent executive Donna Duncan will be the second recipient of the organization’s 2025 Media Achievement Award.

Duncan learned about the award on December 16th when she was surprised at the KP Entertainment offices by Country star Luke Bryan.

A veteran of the country music media landscape, Duncan helped to bring some fo the most recognizable music and entertainment programming across the Paramount brand portfolio to life.

During her 19-year tenure at CMT, she served as Talent Producer for major properties including the CMT Music Awards, CMT Crossroads, and “CMT Hot 20 Countdown,” and played a significant role in events such as the MTV VMAs on CBS.

Duncan joins previously announced honoree Chris Willman as a recipient of the 2025 CMA Media Achievement Award. The award is voted on by publicist members of CMA.