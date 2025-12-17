The Oscars Headed To YouTube In 2029

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Reflecting the ongoing transition from linear television to digital delivery, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced a landmark multi-year deal with YouTube, making the platform the exclusive home of the Oscars starting in 2029.

Under the agreement, the Oscars—including live red carpet coverage, behind-the-scenes content, and Governors Ball access—will be streamed for free globally on YouTube and available to YouTube TV subscribers in the United States. To better serve international fans, the stream will include enhanced features such as closed captioning and audio tracks in multiple languages.

Beyond the ceremony itself, the partnership will see YouTube’s parent Google help to provide digital access to Academy Museum exhibitions and programming, and Google will assist in digitizing the Academy’s extensive archival collection—the largest film-related collection in the world.

The deal marks the end of the Academy’s historic partnership with ABC, which first broadcast the Oscars in 1961 and has served as the exclusive network home for the event every year since 1976.

“We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor. “The Academy is an international organization, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to our work to the largest worldwide audience possible. This collaboration will leverage YouTube’s vast reach and infuse our programming with innovative engagement opportunities while honoring our legacy.”

“The Oscars are one of our essential cultural institutions, honoring excellence in storytelling and artistry,” added Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube. “Partnering with the Academy to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers worldwide will inspire a new generation of filmmakers and fans while staying true to the Oscars’ storied legacy.”