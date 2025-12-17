UMG Reportedly Offers to Divest Curve to Secure $775M Downtown Music Deal

BRUSSELS, Belgium (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group has reportedly offered to sell its royalty services platform, Curve, in an attempt to make its proposed $775 million acquisition of the independent company Downtown Music more palatable to European Union antitrust regulators.

While UMG has not formally announced plans to divest Curve, the company submitted a proposal to the EU last week. A spokesperson told Reuters that the company has offered a “robust remedy” to resolve antitrust concerns, though they declined to provide additional details.

Independent labels and trade associations, including IMPALA, have consistently opposed UMG’s acquisition of Downtown, arguing that the deal would negatively impact competition across the European recorded music sector.

The European Commission has also raised concerns that the proposed acquisition could hinder competition by removing a key independent rival from the market.

The EU antitrust enforcer is currently soliciting feedback from industry stakeholders regarding the deal and has set a February 27 deadline for its final decision.