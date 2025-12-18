A Year After Their On-Stage Fight, Members Of Jane’s Addiction Resolve Their Differences

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Perry Farrell and his Jane’s Addiction bandmates appear to have formally buried the hatchet, ending a year of legal warfare and public vitriol that began with an infamous on-stage brawl in Boston.

While the group has reconciled personally, the “truce” confirms the permanent end of the band as members pivot to solo projects.

The resolution was shared in a pair of announcements on the band’s social media channels.

In a personal statement, Farrell addressed his behavior during the September 2024 incident at the Leader Bank Pavilion, where he was filmed punching guitarist Dave Navarro.

“I know I didn’t handle myself the way I should have,” Farrell wrote. “I apologize to our patrons and my bandmates for losing my temper and disrupting the show. My aim has always been to give our audience something real and positive. In Boston, we fell short.”

A second, joint statement from Eric Avery, Dave Navarro, and Stephen Perkins retracted previous claims regarding Farrell’s stability. Following the fight, the trio had unilaterally canceled the tour and attributed the collapse to Farrell’s mental health—a move that triggered a wave of litigation.

“We made inaccurate statements about Perry’s mental health, which we regret,” the band stated. “Today we have come together one last time to resolve our differences, so that the legacy of Jane’s Addiction remains the work the four of us created together.”

The reconciliation marks a sharp turn from July 2025, when the relationship between bandmates appeared to have soured beyond repair. Avery, Navarro, and Perkins had filed a $10 million lawsuit alleging assault and breach of contract, while Farrell counter-sued, accusing the trio of “bullying” and “drowning out” his vocals during live sets.

While the status of the competing lawsuits was not announced the language of the statements appear to suggest a settlement has been reached.