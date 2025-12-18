Bandsintown High Notes Shines The Spotlight On Festivals In 2025

(Hypebot) — In addition to celebrating the year in live music for fans and artists, Bandsintnown’s newly released High Notes showcases the independent venues that makes those magical moments possible.

Following this week’s big launch of live music connection platform, Bandsintown’s data-driven 2025 recap, High Notes, we’re excited to share even more statistics unveiled by the team. The following are the leaders across three separate categories in the Live Music Festivals niche.

But before we get to that, remember… You can share your High Notes too!

Whether you’re a fan, addicted to live music like we are, or a band hitting the road on the heels of a new release, you can dive into your personalized recap and discover what drove live music forward for you personally:

Fans: Active on Bandsintown this year? Check your email for your High Notes — a look back at your year in live music

Active on Bandsintown this year? Check your email for your High Notes — a look back at your year in live music Artists: Sign in to Bandsintown for Artists to see and share your personalized 2025 Artist High Notes.

Now onto the Festivals stats. Read the full Bandsintown High Notes 2025 here.

Celebrating Festivals Worldwide

According to Bandsintown’s year-end data, Chicago’s Lollapalooza claimed the top spot for most festival views and ticket demand, while abroad Mumbai’s Bollywood Music Project and Reading Festival in the UK gained the most new followers. Back in the States, experiences like Bourbon & Beyond, Wonderfront Festival, Shaky Knees Festival, and Louder Than Life brought communities together and kept the party going.

Here are the weekends that defined the year.

Top 10 Festivals With the Most Ticket Clicks

Top 10 Festivals With the Most Views

Top 10 Festivals With the Most New Followers

Read the full Bandsintown High Notes 2025 here.