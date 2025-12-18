Create Music Group Acquires CR2 Holdings, Parent Company To Cr2 Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Create Music Group (CMG) has announced the acquisition of Cr2 Holdings Group, a holding company that includes the prominent dance label Cr2 Records, as well as MBMB Publishing and its music education division, Sample Tools by Cr2.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Create Music Group will back Cr2 and its founder, Mark Brown, with capital, technology, and infrastructure support to help drive the label’s growth.

Following the acquisition, Brown will continue to serve as Cr2’s President alongside Matthew Brown. Jonathan Strauss, co-founder and CEO of Create Music Group, and Eric Nguyen, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, will join the company’s board.

Founded in 2004, Cr2 platforms globally recognized dance acts such as HUGEL and Matt Sassari. Sassari has surpassed 1 billion streams and earned gold and platinum certifications in 20 countries.

Cr2 has also released music from legendary artists including David Guetta, Eric Prydz, Avicii, Camelphat, Fedde Le Grand, and Steve Angello, achieving numerous dance chart hits in the UK, U.S., and Australia.

“Mark has established one of the most exciting labels in the UK, consistently delivering hit after hit,” said Create Music Group co-founder Jonathan Strauss. “We’re huge believers in Cr2 and Mark’s ability to identify, nurture, and develop talent and entrepreneurs in the dance music space. We look forward to giving him the tools to fuel the company’s future growth.”

“Jonathan, Eric Nguyen, Kyle Bartelman, and the entire Create team are building an operating platform for label entrepreneurs that will help position Cr2 for significant investments into artists and labels,” Brown added. “Create’s ethos of backing the founder’s vision—along with their significant investments into data, technology, and potent capital resources—makes them the perfect partners for Cr2’s next phase of growth.”