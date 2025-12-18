elrow XXL Bondi Beach Canceled After Australian Terror Attack

SYNDEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — A major New Year’s Eve event planned for Sydney’s Bondi Beach has been canceled in the wake of a deadly terror attack that occurred there last weekend.

elrow XXL Bondi Beach, a major New Year’s celebration that annually draws more than 15,000 fans to the Sydney coast, will not take place this year, according to event organizers.

In a statement announcing the cancellation, elrow said:

“Our hearts are with everyone affected by the tragedy at Bondi Beach. What happened has deeply shaken our community and all who call this place home. We have been working closely with Waverley Council over the past couple of days, focusing on compassion and care for Sydney’s Jewish community and all those impacted, allowing NSW Police to further progress their investigations. Hand-in-hand with Waverley Council, we need to inform you that the planned New Year’s Eve events at Bondi Beach—elrow Bondi Beach XXL and the Locals Lawn Family Zone—will not be going ahead.”

The electronic music event featured a lineup that included Kölsch, HoneyLuv, Patrick Topping, Mixed Methods, Shubz, Jakob, and more. According to elrow, the brand intends to return to the venue at some point in the future “when the time is right.” Ticket holders will automatically receive a full refund.

The attack, which occurred on December 14 at Archer Park beside Bondi Beach, saw gunmen open fire on a crowd of people attending a Hanukkah celebration. The gathering, attended by approximately one thousand people, was devastated by the violence, which left 16 people dead and 40 injured.