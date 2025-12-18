Kay Flock Sentenced To 30 Years In Federal Prison

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Kevin Perez, better known to fans as the New York drill rapper Kay Flock, has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for his role in violent crimes as the alleged leader of the Bronx-based gang “Sev Side/DOA.”

Perez was convicted in March of racketeering conspiracy, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon in aid of racketeering, as well as a firearm discharge offense. The sentencing follows a two-week trial before U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman.

Prosecutors established that Perez led the gang, which operated out of East 187th Street in the Bronx. Members were accused of engaging in violent territorial disputes to expand their reputation and wealth, funded in part by bank and wire fraud.

Perez and his co-conspirators were linked to a string of shootings, including a June 2020 incident in which a rival gang member was shot in the jaw. Days before that attack, Perez released a music video in which he appeared to brag about the impending crime. He was also charged in connection with shootings that occurred on June 26, 2020; August 10, 2020; and November 10, 2021.

Throughout the trial, the government argued that Perez used his celebrity to release songs that celebrated the criminal activities of his associates.

“Kevin Perez used violence and fame to fuel fear and intimidation across the Bronx,” said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton. “Perez and his gang members carried out a string of shootings that struck both rival gang members and innocent bystanders. Perez also used his platform as a prominent rapper to celebrate his violence: threatening his rivals, bragging about his shootings, and taunting his victims. His brazen actions unleashed a series of back-and-forth retaliatory shootings that killed and injured far too many people. Today’s sentence brings New Yorkers what they want: violent, gun-toting gang leaders off our streets.”