Lone Star Cafe’s Mort Cooperman, Dead At 87

OCEANSIDE, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Morton Ira Cooperman, the co-founder of legendary Manhattan nightclubs such as the Lone Star Cafe and the Lone Star Roadhouse, died on December 2 in Oceanside, California. He was 87.

Located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 13th Street, the Lone Star Cafe launched in 1976 and quickly became a major destination for country and blues artists in the Northeast. Over the years, the venue hosted iconic performers including Willie Nelson, George Strait, Roy Orbison, and Hank Williams Jr.

The Lone Star Cafe also played a pivotal role in the career of James Brown. The “Godfather of Soul” performed several high-profile residencies at the club and recorded a live album there in 1985.

Cooperman was also instrumental in the early days of The Blues Brothers. He helped assemble the band that backed John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, providing them with a stage for their debut live performances before they went on to cinematic fame.

Musician, author, and former political candidate Kinky Friedman was a close friend of Cooperman. Friedman set his 1987 murder mystery novel, A Case of Lone Star, at the club and based the character of the laconic Sgt. Mort Cooperman on his longtime friend.

In 1988, Cooperman opened the Lone Star Roadhouse on West 52nd Street, operating the sister venue until its closure in 1994. Beyond his clubs, Cooperman was a prominent concert promoter throughout the Northeast, staging major events in Massachusetts and Vermont.

He is survived by his three children and eleven grandchildren.