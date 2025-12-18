Passim Announces The 2025 Iguana Fund Recipients

BOSTON, MA (CelebrityAccess) — Passim, the Boston folk club and collective announced the 2025 recipients of its Iguana Music Fund, which provides support for New England-based musicians at critical stages of their careers.

The grants provide up to $40,000 to support activities such as community and career building projects including recording, equipment purchases, and event creation.

This year, Passim received over 150 applications from across New England, selecting a diverse group of artists and organizations to support. Notable projects include:

MetaMovements’ Conjunto Obayé: Will debut a full-scale Boston production blending Afro-Cuban music, dance, and storytelling with community education.

Soundbox Archive: Grant funds will go toward studio space and equipment to preserve and digitize Indigenous instruments and global oral histories.

Pamela Means: Will finalize her Black, Brown & Beige album and develop an accompanying multimedia concert program focused on social justice.

Hanneke Cassel: Will provide financial aid for international students to attend the Pure Dead Brilliant Fiddle Weekend, an intensive Scottish fiddle workshop.

Kurt James Werner: Will transcribe local folk tunes for a new book, culminating in a community read-through at the Somerville Armory.

Caio e Jess: Funding will support the vinyl manufacturing of their new album, Encontro.

Felicity Paige: Will apply her grant toward strategic marketing for her vocal career.

Equipment & Repairs: Artists Caroline Drozdiak, Helen Kuhar, and Tim Kness received funding to purchase or restore essential musical equipment.

Recording Projects: Grants were awarded to 14 artists to support new recordings: Cait Finley and Will Woodson, Cilla Bonnie, Colin McGovern, Dom the Composer, Grace Givertz, The Hilltown Ham Hocks, Jill McCracken, Levyosn, Manuela Sánchez Goubert, Qudrat Wasefi, Tim Hall, Yoona Kim, and Zachariah Hickman.

Since the Iguana Music Fund’s creation, Passim has awarded $674,317 in grants for the past 18 years.

“For 18 years, the Iguana Music Fund has helped Passim support local musicians in advancing their careers,” said Abby Altman, Club Manager at Passim. “This year’s funded projects span a wide range of genres and community-focused efforts. Twenty of the grant recipients are receiving support for the first time, and it is always inspiring to see the many ways artists are strengthening New England’s music scene and cultural life through music and events.”