The White House Says The Kennedy Center To Be Renamed As The Trump-Kennedy Center

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, the board of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., announced that the historic performing arts venue will be renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center, the White House said.

The vote was announced by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on social media, citing the “unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building.”

“I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building,” she wrote in a social media post on Thursday.

“Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur,” Leavitt added.

President Trump moved to replace the board of the Kennedy Center shortly after his inauguration, firing longtime President Deborah Rutter and replacing her with Richard Grenell, a former U.S. ambassador and conservative with no apparent performing arts experience. Along with Grenell, President Trump packed the board of the organization with loyalists such as Attorney General Pamela Bondi, as well as conservative celebrities such as Laura Ingraham, Maria Bartiromo, and Lee Greenwood, among others.

Trump has previously hinted at his desire to rename the prestigious performing arts venue, including earlier this month while walking the red carpet at the Kennedy Center when he “mistakenly” referred to the venue as the Trump-Kennedy Center before correcting himself.

It is unclear if President Trump has the power to change the name of the Kennedy Center without Congressional approval.

The venue was established by an Act of Congress, and the statutory power to rename the Kennedy Center appears to rest solely with Congress. The act that established the venue, 20 U.S.C. § 76i, stipulates that the building be designated as the “John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.”

Legal scholars note that because the name is written into federal law (Public Law 88-260), any official rebranding would likely require a new act of Congress to amend the original statute. Furthermore, 20 U.S.C. § 76q designates the Center as the “sole national memorial” to President Kennedy in the nation’s capital, while 20 U.S.C. § 76i(a) explicitly states that no additional memorials may be designated within the public areas of the building.

Several bills seeking to change the name, including the Make Entertainment Great Again Act, have been introduced in Congress this year but none have advanced.