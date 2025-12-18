Wiz Khalifa Sentenced To 9 Months In Jail For Drug Possession In Romania

CONSTANTA, Romania (CelebrityAccess) — American rapper Wiz Khalifa is facing a sentence of almost a year in a Romanian jail for drug possession following his arrest at a music festival in the former Soviet Bloc nation.

According to Romania’s national news agency, Agerpres, the Constanta Court of Appeal sentenced Khalifa after he was convicted of “possession of dangerous drugs, without right, for personal consumption.”

Khalifa was detained by Romanian police in July 2024 after he was alleged to have smoked cannabis while on stage during the “Beach, Please!” Festival in Costinesti, a coastal resort in Constanta County.

The rapper, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, was subsequently found in possession of more than 18 grams of cannabis, according to Romanian authorities.

The most recent ruling in the case follows a decision from a lower court that imposed a criminal fine of 3,600 lei ($830), but prosecutors appealed the lower court’s sentence, seeking a harsher penalty.

It isn’t clear if Romania will seek to extradite Khalifa, who is an American citizen.