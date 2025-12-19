Eight9FLY Signs With Prescription Songs

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Prescription Songs announced the signing of rising UK-based Afrobeats, R&B, and hip-hop star Eight9FLY.

A writer, co-producer, and artist, Eight9FLY has contributed to more than 300 million Spotify streams, including multiple co-writing credits on WizKid’s acclaimed album Made in Lagos. Among them is the global hit “Smile” featuring H.E.R., which was included on Barack Obama’s 2020 Summer Playlist.

Eight9FLY also holds credits on tracks such as Kaytranada’s “Vex Oh” (alongside GoldLink and Ari Pensmith), Central Cee and Young Miko’s “Gata” from Central Cee’s debut No. 1 UK album, KSI’s Silver-certified hit “Houdini” (with Tion Wayne and Swarmz), and Krept & Konan’s “G-Love” featuring WizKid, from their UK Top 5 album Revenge Is Sweet.

“This partnership with Prescription is a blessing and a huge opportunity for me as an artist and songwriter,” said Eight9FLY. “I’m excited to lock in with the team, and I’m confident we’ll be celebrating a lot of wins on this journey together.”

“Partnering with Prescription is a major step for us, and we’re genuinely excited for what’s ahead. We’re ready to push boundaries, grow, and chase even bigger goals together,” added manager David Orelaja.

“I am beyond excited to be entering this new era with the amazingly talented Eight9FLY and his team,” said Eddie Fourcell, Vice President of A&R at Prescription Songs. “I have been a fan of his work for some time and look forward to supporting and contributing to his evolution and success. I am equally excited to collaborate with Cameron Kooklanfar as we continue investing our passion into building an international roster of global talent such as Eight9FLY.”