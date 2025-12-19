Jelly Roll Pardoned By Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Country artist Jelly Roll received an early Christmas gift this year after Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued the performer a pardon for his criminal past.

The singer, whose real name is Jason DeFord, previously had convictions that included robbery and drug felonies. He has indicated that a pardon would make it easier for him to tour outside the United States.

Jelly Roll has also highlighted his redemption arc, detailing his troubled past and the successful launch of a music career.

“His story is remarkable, and it’s a redemptive, powerful story, which is what you look for and what you hope for,” Lee told reporters.

Jelly Roll was one of 33 people who received clemency from Governor Lee on Thursday.