Jerry Ragovoy Posthumously Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Following the induction of disco legend Donna Summer last week, the Songwriters Hall of Fame announced the posthumous induction of songwriter and producer Jerry Ragovoy.

Known for his gospel-infused soul compositions, Ragovoy’s best-known hits include “Time Is on My Side,” “Piece of My Heart,” “Try (Just a Little Bit Harder),” “Cry Baby,” “Get It While You Can,” “Ain’t Nobody Home,” “A Wonderful Dream,” “Stay with Me,” and “I’m Gonna Rock My Way to Heaven,” among many others.

A Philadelphia native, Ragovoy was a self-taught pianist who got his start in the industry working as a music buyer at a local appliance store.

In 1953, he co-founded the Philadelphia-based Grand Records label with Herb Slotkin and later joined Chancellor Records, where he wrote arrangements for teen idols such as Frankie Avalon and Fabian.

After relocating to New York City, he shifted into pop and R&B and, using the pseudonym Norman Margolies, co-wrote (with C. Marshall) The Majors’ “A Wonderful Dream,” which he also produced and arranged.

Ragovoy later joined Warner Bros., serving as head of East Coast A&R and penning and producing hits such as Lorraine Ellison’s “Stay with Me,” as well as “Get It While You Can,” “Ain’t Nobody Home,” and “Eight Days on the Road,” among others recorded by Howard Tate.

He later co-founded the Hit Factory studio and produced albums for the Butterfield Blues Band, Bonnie Raitt, and Dionne Warwick.