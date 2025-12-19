Mike Petersen Named VP of Sales & Operations At Boulevard Carroll Entertainment Group

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Equipment rental and event production company Boulevard Carroll Entertainment Group announced the promotion of Mike Petersen to Vice President of Sales & Operations.

The promotion, which became effective December 15, will see Petersen assume responsibility for overseeing the company’s sales and warehouse staff, as well as day-to-day operations.

Petersen, who has been with the company for 20 years, most recently served as a production manager.

“Mike Petersen has been an invaluable member of this team for the past 20 years. His dedication, expertise, and significant contributions have been instrumental in the company’s success,” a company representative said in announcing the promotion.