The San Francisco Giants Acquire The Curran Theatre

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — The Bay Area baseball team, the San Francisco Giants, have acquired San Francisco’s historic Curran Theatre near Union Square.

The team acquired the landmark performing arts venue from Carole Shorenstein Hays in a private transaction. The valuation of the acquisition was not disclosed.

Located at 445 Geary Street in the city’s Theater District, the Curran opened in 1922. Shorenstein Hays acquired ownership of the theater in 2010, and the venue underwent a major restoration before reopening in 2016.

According to the team, BroadwaySF will continue to operate the Curran, and an existing agreement between BroadwaySF and the Ambassador Theatre Group will not be affected.

“It was essential to me that its next stewards would ensure it remains a vibrant home for artists and audiences alike. I am so pleased that the Giants have stepped up to the plate,” Shorenstein Hays said in a statement from the team.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie applauded the acquisition, highlighting the team’s commitment to the city and its cultural institutions.

“It sends a powerful signal of confidence in downtown and Union Square, and the essential role the arts and entertainment play in driving our city forward,” Lurie said.