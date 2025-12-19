The Trump Kennedy Center: New Signage Installed Amid Disputes Over Board Vote And Legality Of The Name Change

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — President Donald Trump’s name was added to the facade of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, just one day after the White House announced that the center’s board had voted to rename the national cultural landmark.

The venue’s new signage now reads “The Trump Kennedy Center,” despite significant questions regarding whether the White House and the Kennedy Center Board possess the legal authority to rename the facility without the approval of Congress. The Kennedy Center’s official website has already been updated to reflect the change.

While the White House described Thursday’s board vote as unanimous, Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), an ex officio member of the board, has publicly disputed that claim. According to Beatty, she was prevented from offering input during the meeting and did not vote in favor of the proposal.

“As I tried to push my button to voice my concern, to ask questions, and certainly not to vote in support of this, I was muted,” Beatty said in a post to X. “Yet it was said at the end it was a unanimous vote.”

Other board members have since come forward, alleging they were also muted during the proceedings and stating they would have voted against the renaming had they been given the opportunity.