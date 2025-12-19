TikTok Secures Three Major Investors, U.S. Deal Anticipated To Close On Jan. 22

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, TikTok’s chief executive informed employees that the company had signed agreements with three investors to form a domestic edition of the popular social media app. This move allows the service to continue operating in the U.S., according to The New York Times.

The memo states that TikTok and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, signed binding agreements with U.S. software company Oracle, private equity firm Silver Lake, and MGX, an Emirati investment firm.

While these agreements mark a major step forward, the Times noted that the three firms will hold only a combined 45% stake in the platform’s U.S. operations. The final deal reportedly sees Oracle, Silver Lake, and MGX each taking a 15% stake, while an additional 50% will be held by new investors. The owner of the remaining 5% is currently unclear.

The deal is crucial to TikTok’s prospects in the U.S. market. Without a qualified divestiture, the platform faced an imminent ban in the United States under federal law, threatening to cut off access for its 170 million American users. By transitioning majority ownership to U.S. investors and granting Oracle oversight of its data and algorithms, the deal seeks to satisfy long-standing national security concerns regarding Chinese influence and the platform’s access to data from American users.

A valuation of the deal was not disclosed; however, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, who is overseeing the sale on behalf of the Trump administration, estimated the company’s value at $14 billion in September.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued dedication and tireless work. Your efforts keep us operating at the highest level and will ensure that TikTok continues to grow and thrive in the U.S. and around the world,” TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew wrote in the memo obtained by the Times. “With these agreements in place, our focus must stay where it’s always been—firmly on delivering for our users, creators, businesses and the global TikTok community.”

The deal is expected to close on Jan. 22, according to the Associated Press.