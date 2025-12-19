UMG and Roblox Strike Strategic Deal To Boost Artist Revenue

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group and the online gaming service Roblox announced a new partnership that will see the two companies collaborate on a range of new music and commercial integrations.

The deal includes the integration of commercial features on the Roblox platform designed to increase engagement and drive revenue growth for artists and labels, including the use of Shopify for digital and physical merchandise sales.

The expanded partnership officially launches with an activation by Stray Kids, (JYP/Republic Records) which launches on December 19th.

“UMG’s strategic relationship with Roblox is built on shared objectives of promoting innovation, empowering artists and deepening fan engagement. With this new framework, we are strengthening our commercial, creative and operational collaboration and unlocking new opportunities for our artists and labels. Built on this foundation and highlighted by the impending launch of UMG’s flagship ‘Tastemaker’ experience, this agreement ensures that UMG continues to lead the industry in shaping the future of music in immersive environments,” stated Michael Nash, EVP & Chief Digital Officer, Universal Music Group.

“We have worked closely with Universal Music Group over the years to bring some of their top artists to Roblox to engage with next-gen fans in innovative and creative ways,” said Enrico D’Angelo, Chief Business Officer, Roblox. “This strategic agreement represents a major step forward in building the future of immersive entertainment, with this partnership significantly expanding the commercial and creative opportunities for UMG artists and labels on our platform.”

Roblox has increasingly become a key nexus for music and gaming with recent artist activations featuring perofrmers such as Yeat (Capitol Records), Lady Gaga (Interscope), Chappell Roan (Island Records), Glass Animals (Polydor Records/Republic Records) and Sofi Tukker (Virgin Music Group).