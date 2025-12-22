Chance The Rapper Leaves UTA For Wasserman Music

(vip-booking) – Chance the Rapper has signed with Wasserman Music, which will now represent him worldwide. The Chicago-born rapper, singer, songwriter and producer was previously represented by United Talent Agency.

According to his biography on the website of publicist Shore Fire Media, Chance the Rapper has received recognition over the years from a range of cultural figures, including Barack Obama, who described him as “an outstanding role model,” and GQ, which referred to him as “a generational voice.”

At the 2017 Grammy Awards, Chance the Rapper won Best New Artist, while his third mixtape, Coloring Book, received the award for Best Rap Album.

Chance the Rapper will be represented by Matt Elam and De\Mont Callender.