Howard Stern Signs Exclusive Agreement With SiriusXM For Three More Years

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – During his last show of the year, Howard Stern officially announced that he will continue to host “The Howard Stern Show” exclusively on SiriusXM for three more years.

Howard Stern will be back live on the air on Monday, January 5.

“I am happy to announce that I have figured out a way to have it all. More free time and continuing to be on the radio. Yes, we are coming back for three years,” Howard said.

“Thanks to the good folks here at SiriusXM, who I told you, I really do adore,” Howard added. “I was able to create Robin, a more flexible schedule and so we’ll be back. I know you and I have talked about it privately Robin, even though you’re pretending you didn’t know the announcement. But I did check with my Robin to see that she was up for it as well because if Robin wasn’t up for it, then I wasn’t going to do it.”

“I still do love being on the radio. I think the show is better than ever, I really do believe that in my heart,” said Howard Stern during his announcement.