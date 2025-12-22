iHeartMedia Extends Relationship With Charlamagne Tha God

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – iHeartMedia is keeping one of its biggest stars in the family. The company announced that it has signed a new multi‑year deal with Charlamagne Tha God, the well‑known co‑host of Power 105.1’s hit morning show The Breakfast Club and founder of The Black Effect Podcast Network.

Charlamagne, who has become one of the most influential voices in media, will continue hosting The Breakfast Club alongside DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious, and Loren LoRosa. The show airs weekdays from 6–10 a.m. and reaches more than 7 million listeners each month. He will also stay on as a host of Weekends with The Breakfast Club.

In a statement, Charlamagne thanked iHeartMedia for supporting his growth. He said the company has helped him expand not only as on‑air talent but also as an executive and partner through The Black Effect Podcast Network. He added that he sees huge opportunities ahead in podcasting, live events, TV, film, and more — with radio remaining at the center of it all.

This month marks the 15th anniversary of The Breakfast Club, which has become one of the most popular and talked‑about Hip‑Hop/R&B morning shows in the country. Over the years, the show has featured major guests including Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Jay‑Z, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Lizzo, Will Smith, Alicia Keys, and many others. Charlamagne and the show were inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2020.

Rich Bressler, President and COO of iHeartMedia, praised Charlamagne for helping shape modern audio culture. He said Charlamagne’s work on The Breakfast Club and The Black Effect Podcast Network has sparked important conversations and lifted diverse voices across the country.

iHeartMedia and Charlamagne will also continue their partnership on The Black Effect Podcast Network, which launched in 2020 and has grown into the largest podcast platform dedicated to Black listeners. The network now features more than 60 shows and brings in around 11 million downloads each month. Earlier this year, The Breakfast Club replay podcast passed one billion downloads — a rare milestone in the podcast world.