Morgan Wallen Breaks Another Record – Becomes RIAA’s Most-Certified Country Artist Ever

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Morgan Wallen is collecting milestones the way some people collect coffee mugs — fast, proudly, and with no signs of slowing down. Fresh off being named Billboard’s Top Artist of 2025 and joining Spotify’s Billions Club with three songs (“Whiskey Glasses,” “I Had Some Help,” and “Last Night”), Wallen just picked up a new title: the highest‑certified Country artist in RIAA history.

Not bad for a guy who earned his first Gold record only seven years ago.

Wallen now holds:

239.5 million certified singles

26 million certified albums

That makes him:

The No. 3 most‑certified artist across all genres (only Drake and Taylor Swift sit above him)

The No. 2 digital singles‑certified solo artist overall

And yes — “Whiskey Glasses” is now officially 13x Platinum, which is basically the music‑industry version of a victory lap.

RIAA Chairman/CEO Mitch Glazier called Wallen’s rise “remarkable,” pointing to his massive fanbase, nonstop collaborations, and the tidal wave of streams behind every release.

Wallen’s 2025 album I’m The Problem has been dominating the charts like it pays rent there:

Apple Music’s No. 1 album worldwide (2025)

Spotify’s No. 1 album in the U.S. (all‑genre)

4x Platinum just seven months after release

22 out of 37 tracks already Gold or higher

And he’s not just winning with new music — every single song from his earlier albums If I Know Me and Dangerous: The Double Album is now RIAA certified.

Dangerous and One Thing At A Time are each 9x Platinum

“Last Night” and “Wasted On You” are both 12x Platinum

Wallen now has five Diamond (or higher) singles, including the newly Diamond “Heartless” with Diplo

Wallen is taking the celebration on the road with a 12‑city, 23‑date stadium tour starting April 10, 2026. Most cities get two nights, because apparently one isn’t enough anymore.

Stops include major college football stadiums like:

Clemson’s Memorial Stadium

Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Michigan Stadium

Alabama’s Bryant‑Denny Stadium (one night only)

The guest lineup rotates but includes big names like Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Ella Langley, Thomas Rhett, and more.

A portion of every ticket sold supports the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which funds youth programs in sports and music. In 2025 alone, the foundation:

Donated $600,000+ in instruments to schools

Gave $30,000 to the Toronto Blue Jays’ Jays Cares RBI program

Passed $5 million in total contributions

Wallen isn’t just breaking records – he’s rewriting the scoreboard.